Coming home: Yukon hosts Southmoore in home-opener Friday

For the first time in 2017, the Yukon football team will get to face another team on its home field. The Millers host Southmoore at 7 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium.

Yukon played its first two regular season games on the road at Mustang and Norman North and the Millers played their two preseason scrimmages on the road at Stillwater and Choctaw.

“We are super excited to play at home,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We are looking to take it up a notch, we want to protect our home turf, protect our community. We hope to have a full house, community support.”

There is a lot of excitement around the Yukon community about the Yukon football program after the Millers pulled off the upset at Norman North last week and earned its first win since 2015.

“We have tasted success now,” Reed said. “Our focus has been good throughout preseason and the first two weeks but it is even better now. Winning helps everything.”

Southmoore comes into Friday’s game with an 0-2 record after dropping the opener to Deer Creek and losing to Westmoore in Week Two but Reed said he doesn’t pay attention to the records.

“They (Southmoore) have played two good teams to open the season,” Reed said. “We know they will come in here with good players on both sides of the ball. We are going to have to play well. Our focus is going to have to be razor sharp.”

The past several years, Southmoore has been one of the top teams in 6A-1 with Division I players all over the field led by University of Texas commit quarterback Casey Thompson but the Sabercats lost the majority of their best players.

One of those players is now wearing the red and white for the Millers. Yukon quarterback Perry Olsen was a starting linebacker as a sophomore and junior for Southmoore and a backup quarterback to Thompson.

Reed said he expects Olsen to have a lot of emotions on Friday night but hopes he can focus on football once the game starts.

“It’s a unique situation,” Reed said. “I know he will be having a lot of personal emotions but hopefully, he can just focus on football once the game gets going. I know that is tough to do.”

Southmoore is primarily a running offense but Reed said he expects the Sabercats to pass the ball as well.

“They want to run the ball first but they can pass it,” Reed said. “This might be the fastest game in the state on Friday, since we both like to run the ball. Defensively, they are stout up front. We are going to have to play well to win.”

Reed said he feels like there has been a weight lifted off this program with the win last Friday but he wants his team to stay humble and handle success well.

“We need to keep our focus on Southmoore and do what we need to do go and when this game,” Reed said. “Nothing we did last week is going to help us win this game this week. We need to keep practicing well and get ready for Friday.”

This will be Yukon’s final game before the Millers enter the district season next week. Reed said he wants to see improvement in every facet of the game.

“We got better from Week One to Week Two,” Reed said. “Now, we need to get better from Week Two to Week Three. We want to be hitting our stride as we go into district play and keep on improving every week.”