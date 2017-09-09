Yukon softball guts out win at Westmoore, stays undefeated

With the bases loaded and a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh-inning, Yukon softball was up against the wall, as Westmoore was one swing away from handing the Millers their first loss of 2017.

The Lady Jaguar batter connected on a fastball from Yukon pitcher Breley Webb and sent a hard-hit ground ball up the middle that looked like it was destined to get through the infield and tie the game.

However, Yukon has senior Chyenne Factor on its roster playing shortstop and the Oklahoma State University commit was able to get to the ball and snag it before it entered the outfield grass and flip it to senior second baseman Aleyah Holman to secure the 4-2 road win on Thursday to improve to 14-0-1 on the year.

It was business as usual for the Millers in the first five innings. They built a 4-0 lead and looked like they were on their way to another easy victory but Westmoore had other ideas. The Lady Jags scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh before Factor’s heroics saved Yukon in the final frame.

It was a quiet day for the Yukon offense, as they are used to putting up double-digit runs every time they take the field but these are the types of games they are going to have to learn how to win down the stretch and as they enter the postseason when they are facing good opponents.

Holman had a solid day at the plate for the Millers, as the senior cranked a solo homerun in the top half of the second inning when Yukon looked like they were beginning to pile on the runs against Westmoore.

The Lady Jaguars hung tough with the unbeaten Millers and made life tougher than usual. Yukon did connect on a lot of hard hit balls throughout the game but they were hit right at Westmoore players.

Yukon was back in action on Friday night when they hosted Norman North on Pink Out Night at the Yukon High School Softball Complex. The Millers will also play at Moore at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.