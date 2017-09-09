Yukon harriers host Paul Parent Jamboree in Oklahoma City

The Yukon cross country team hosted the Paul Parent Jamboree at Woodson Park in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Miller boys took first-place, while the Miller girls took second-place on the day.

On the boys- side of the course rounding out the team standings was Mustang, Southeast, Southmoore, Western Heights and Oklahoma City Douglas. On the girls’ side was Mustang taking first-place and Western Heights finishing in third-place.

Here are the individual Yukon boys’ times from the meet:

Elijah Ankrom took first-place with a time of 17:25.01, Noah Hanscom finished in second-place with a time of 18:03.66 and Kolby Mccoy placed fifth with a time of 18:27.85.

Kohl Kimmel took sixth-place with a time of 18:40.77, Kyle Crow finished in seventh-place with a time of 18:40.99 and Cade Pope placed 10th with a time of 18:53.15.

Grant Olander took 11th place with a time of 19:04.66.

Here are the individual Yukon girls’ times from the meet:

Elora Jones took first-place with a time of 20:46.53, Asley Baker finished in third-place with a time of 22:46.49 and Desiree Walker placed 10th with a time of 24:15.15.

Cristen Rupel took 19th place with a time of 25:48.30, Peyton Brenneis finished in 20th place with a time of 26:47.17 and Zoe Wilson placed 24th with a time of 28:03.49.

Abigail Janka took 28th place with a time of 29:38.26.