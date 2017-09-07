Yukon softball to host pink out night Friday with help of Pie Five, Baked Bear

The Yukon softball team will have a pink out Game on Friday at home vs. Norman North to raise money for Michelle Wagoner and Aimee Lewis. Junior varsity will play at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 5:30 p.m. Michelle Wagoner or her son will throw out the first pitch at varsity game. There will be a pink boot being passed around throughout both games to collect money and there will be goodies for sale to help raise money.

Pie Five Pizza will be donating a portion of their sales to the Yukon softball team to help support Michelle Wagoner and Aimee Lewis as they battle cancer. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday. Baked Bear Ice Cream will there from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and they are also donating a portion of their sales. All you have to do is mention Yukon softball at the register.