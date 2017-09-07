Mustang prepares for the 41st annual Western Days

Labor Day is over, and now it’s time to dust off your boots and grab your hats for Mustang’s annual Western Days.

Mustang will be taken over by Western-themed decorations and events while being swarmed with people this Friday and Saturday for the 41st annual Western Days.

“Crowd size has been estimated as high as 30,000 due to the many events and attractions bringing in visitors, combined with the many reunions planned around this weekend,” according to the Western Days website, mustangwesterndays.com.

Some of the events include a Rodeo, Parade, Stampede Run, Best Dressed Cowboy/Cowgirl, Chili Cook-Off, Pancake Breakfast Pet Show, Car Show and more.

Mustang Police Department is judging the Chili Cook-Off this year because MPD and Mustang Fire Department switch off each year.

Western Days unfortunately didn’t include Helicopter Rides last year and hasn’t included the Street Dance in years, but both have returned this year.

The Chuck Wagon Cook-Off, which began last year, is also back this year, but this time twice as big.

Last year was the first year without any carnival rides at the event, but they will not be returning.

There may not be games at this year’s event either, but will have inflatables and a dunk tank. Peerman said last Friday she was unsure if there would be games or not.

See Page 4C for the reason behind which events returned and which didn’t.

“It’s impossible to hit every event every year,” said Renee Peerman, executive director for the Mustang Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s Western Days is themed “Kickin’ Up Dust on the Chisholm Trail” because of the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.

The Mustang Chamber of Commerce and a Western Days committee puts together the event each year. The event itself serves as a fundraiser for the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, as they are contracted by the City of Mustang to host the event.

“It’s a big, big job. The Chamber fills the gaps,” Peerman said.

Each event raises money for different groups or organizations, but the Chamber’s fundraiser comes from vendors, food trucks, general Western Days sponsors and more.

Western Days makes up about a fourth of the Chamber’s annual budget.

The Western Days committee is made up of about 20 people, and each person is responsible for a specific event.

See Page 3C for more information on the committee.

Peerman wanted to also make it clear that Western Days is a “massive effort by the entire town.”

Aside from the committee, the event also has multiple sponsors.

Poster sponsors include:

All America Bank, BancFirst, Bethani Willis-KW Elite, Berry Creative Designs, City of Mustang, Cornerstone Bank, First Baptist Church-Mustang, First National Bank & Trust, Fish Window Cleaning, Genrty Services, Green Family Chiropractic, HANK FM, Heavenly Hands Day Spa, INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital, INTRUST Bank, J M Insurance, Ken Carpenter Auctions, McNeil’s Funeral Service, MidFirst Bank, Mustang Chamber of Commerce, Mustang Kiwanis, Mustang Pacesetters Booster Club, Mustang Round-Up Club, OG&E, OK Mustang Club, Pat Oltermann- Colwell Banker Select, Pebble Creek Golf Course, Rep. Leslie Osborn, S&B’s Burger Joint, Swadleys Bar-B-Q, Tinker Federal Credit Union, U.S. Cellular, Weichert Realtors-Main Edge, and YNB-Mustang.

On top of the poster sponsors, there are also around 40-50 more business sponsors for the two-day event.

Peerman, along with Committee Chairman Jeff Hopper and Co-Chairman Kevan Gentry agreed that the most important part of Western Days is that it gives Mustang a sense of community and tradition.

Western Days is a third generation event for Hopper, and he said many families come back to Mustang the weekend after Labor Day because they miss Western Days.

“It’s the whole community coming out for two days, and we’ve never had any issues. That’s pretty amazing,” Hopper said.

Peerman said it’s especially great to witness what the community can accomplish when they come together.

“We’re continually trying to expand Western Days and improve it, but that takes more volunteers, more time and more money,” she said.

The Chamber and Western Days committee is always looking for more volunteers. If anyone is interested in volunteering for next year’s event, don’t wait. Call the Chamber at 376-2758 to volunteer.

Western Days will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow with Storefront Decorating Contest judging, followed by Coloring Contest judging at 2 p.m.

The Western Days event will officially begin for the public at 5 p.m. tomorrow with Helicopter Rides.

“Be there for be square,” Gentry said.