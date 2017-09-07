Mustang man accused of possessing child pornography

A Mustang man is facing charges of possession of child pornography after his arrest last week, officials with the Canadian County sheriff’s office said.

Bryant Hurst, 46, is being held on $100,000 bail following his arrest Aug. 30, said Sheriff Chris West.

According to a news release, authorities were tipped to Hurst by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children after they received a cybertip that Hurst was uploading child pornography to a popular social media site.

The group notified the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The case was assigned to the sheriff’s office because investigators from the agency are part of OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

During a search of Hurst’s home, authorities allegedly found two electronic devices containing more than 100 images and videos of suspected child pornography.

“The images and videos Hurst had were terrifying. Some images were of newborn children being sexually abused,” West said.

West said investigators collected numerous photos, videos and chat records where Hurst was trading child pornography with other internet users.

Hurst had not been charged as of Tuesday.