Fire chief retires

The City of Mustang will be saying goodbye to Fire Chief Carl Hickman this November.

City Manager Tim Rooney reported in the Sept. 1 City Manager’s Report that Hickman has announced his retirement.

“It is with great regret that I inform you that Chief Hickamn has formally announced his retirement,” Rooney wrote in the report.

Hickaman’s retirement will be effective Nov. 30 because that is the last day he could serve as Mustang’s fire chief per the State of Oklahoma’s Fire Pension Board requirements.

Hickman’s retirement letter to Rooney, reads:

“Dear Mr. Rooney,

This letter is to inform you of my intention to retire from the fire department effective November 30, 2017. It has been my honor and privelege to work for the City of Mustang for the past twelve or so years. The City is a great place to work, and the staff is second to none.

I wish you, the City, and the staff all the best.

Sincerely,

Carl W. Hickman.”

The city will begin the process of advertising for the position internally, then if necessary, externally.