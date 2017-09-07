Council adopts new comprehensive plan

City Council adopted its first comprehensive plan since 2003 during Tuesday’s meeting.

The “Imagine Mustang” comprehensive plan was adopted Tuesday with a unanimous vote. The vote followed a public hearing section of the meeting, in which no citizens attended.

The comprehensive plan is more than a year’s worth of work, and “is really a document of the City of Mustang,” said Rick Leisner with HALFF Associates.

The plan was developed based on citizens’ feedback from multiple outlets, including a community survey, an informative booth at last year’s Western Days, a planning charrette and public workshops.

Leisner complimented Mustang on its community engagement, as they receieved a record number of surveys (more than 1,000) from Mustang residents in regards to the Imagine Mustang plan.

“We’ve never had a community turnback so many surveys. It’s a testament to the involvement of your citizens,” Lesiner told the Council during Tuesday’s meeting. “On surveys, that was just kind of the tip of the iceberg. A significant amount of input came to us through this. I would probably say this has been one of the top three plans in my last 25-year career as far as successful public involvement. It’s a huge success.”

The new comprehensive plan kicked off phase one a little more than a year ago beginning with a kick-off meeting. Phase one was about project initiation and the status of Mustang. The project then continued through stakeholder interviews in August 2016, forming a steering committee in August 2016 and launching a project website in September 2016.

The steering committee is made up of eight people, including:

—Jay Adams, mayor,

—Jess Schweinberg, City Council member,

—Tim Rooney, city manager,

—Jesse Bratton, planning commission and board of adjustment,

—Charles Bradley, deputy superintendent for Mustang Public Schools,

—Morgan Shepard, city planner,

—Renee Peerman, executive director for the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, and

—Melissa Helsel, community development director.

“I couldn’t thank enough the mayor and your leadership on the steering committee. They actually provided a significant amount of work in this effort. It was actually one of the best committees as far as hands-on approach,” Leisner said to Adams Tuesday.

Adams answered that it was easy to lead the steering committee because of the people who were a part of it.

Adams and Helsel also worked together on the 2003 comprehensive plan.

Rooney complimeted Helsel and her team for all the hard work they put into the plan.

Adams agreed, stating that this plan went much smoother than the 2003 plan and that he believes Helsel made her mark with the last plan, but this will be an even bigger mark.

“I’m proud of everybody on this,” Adams said.

Phase two of the plan focused on the vision plan, which where citizens’ feedback most came into play, and phase three was actually drafting the comprehensive plan.

Adams wrote at the beginning of the final plan. “The consultant team and the City staff have worked together with many of you to craft this community comprehensive plan. This is a plan that touches everyone in Mustang. The plan provides vision, specific designs and implementation strategy items to help protect our family-friendly residential neighborhoods, work with existing businesses to better connect them with citizens, and attract new high-quality businesses to Mustang. The goal of these efforts is to protect the quality of life for all members of our community.

“Let us all work together to bring this vision to reality. I thank you for your time and input into this planning document—for the better future of Mustang.”

Imagine Mustang includes 11 chapters plus an appendix. The chapters include:

1. Introduction,

2. Community Profile,

3. Vision & Goals,

4. Land Use,

5. Transportation Mobility,

6. Parks & Trails,

7. Economic Development,

8. Urban Design,

9. Housing,

10. Stormwater Management, and

11. Implementation Strategy.

Chapter 11 is the most useful and robost chapter, Leisner said.

Mustang is currently only two thirds developed, and Imagine Mustang is about planning for what the City of Mustang’s future will look like. It’s a blueprint for the community, but it is not a zoning map or an action plan.

“There’s still a significant amount of opportunity to make a very positive change as we move forward,” Leisner said

He added that the No. 1 takeaway of Tuesday’s presentation is that of the three “Main Street villages” for a more downtown-feel somewhere in Mustang, they have all been kept in the future land use plan.

“All three of those have opportunities to work with future developers or land owners to move forward. We would hope in the years ahead if one of those would come forward to work with the city on those, it would really be quite useful for the economic development and quality of life within Mustang,” he said.

Leisner said he feels the plan will be useful and valid for next 10 and maybe event 20 years.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Adams said.

To view the full plan, visit www.cityofmustang.org/cd/page/imagine-mustang-comprehensive-plan.