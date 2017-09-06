Patriots dominate Central Marlow on road

Southwest Covenant entered the 2017 season with high expectations and through two weeks, the Patriots have lived up to those expectations.

Southwest Covenant defeated Central Marlow 53-18 last Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season. Quarterback Sam Webb had seven touchdown passes in the game and the Patriot defense held Central Marlow to 62 yards of offense, including five yards through the air.

The Patriots racked up 349 yards of offense, including 221 passing yards and 128 rushing yards. Southwest Covenant had 18 first downs in the game and committed one turnover.

Webb connected with receiver Cole Shaw for four touchdowns. The first went for 29 yards, the second went for 15 yards, the third went for 21 yards and the fourth went for 20 yards. Nathan Hagen caught a touchdown pass for 17 yards, Bryce Brown caught one for 30 yards and Trevor Kelly caught one for 30 yards.

Kelly had the only non-passing touchdown in the game for Southwest Covenant that went for a 30-yard run.

Up next for the Patriots will be Coyle at 7 p.m. Friday.