Labor Day event draws thousands
Labor Day Replay hit the spot.
Thousands of people spent Labor Day evening enjoying live music and fireworks at Yukon Chisholm Trail Park.
The event was a replay of the opening night of Yukon’s Freedom Fest, which was rained out.
Officials had originally hoped that the fireworks that had been planned for the July 3 event could be used on July 4. However, that was not possible.
The company responsible for the fireworks, Hance Pyrotechnics of Tahlequah, offered to replace the fireworks and put on a repeat performance.
So, too, did the night’s entertainment, Irv Wagner and his concert band. Wagner is a music professor at the University of Oklahoma.
The event drew thousands, filling the park to the brim for a 25-minute fireworks show.
The Labor Day Replay was sponsored by the city of Yukon’s Parks and Recreation Department.