Home tumbling advantage: Yukon to host regional cheer competition

Yukon cheer will have home court advantage when the 6A Region I regional competition takes place on Sept. 16 because Yukon High School is hosting the event.

Yukon will host the Region I 3A, 4A, 6A, Small School Co-Ed and Large School Co-Ed regional competitions all in one day.

Cheer sponsor Tiffiany Webb said it will be a great opportunity for Yukon to show off its facilities.

“It’s a great fundraiser for Yukon cheer and it will be a great way for us to show off our talent we have here at Yukon,” Webb said. “It will also be a great way to show off our facilities we have here and how special of a place this is.”

Yukon will compete in the 6A division after competing in the Large School Co-Ed division a year ago. Webb said the competition will be tough.

“The 6A division is one of the toughest divisions in the competition,” Webb said. “Most of the teams in that division are really good year-in and year-out. If we can hit our routine, do the little things correctly and stay sharp, we will be one of the teams to beat. We are further along at this point in the year than we have been since I have been here.”

A year ago, Yukon took fourth in the state. In order to qualify for the state competition again in 2017, they will have to score at least a 75 in the regional competition.

The state cheer competition will take place on Sept. 23 at the University of Oklahoma.

The Yukon cheer team has been practicing on their regional and state routine since May. The program hired Nathan Burton from Twist and Shout as its new coach for the 2017-2018 year. They officially learned their new routine in July and practice two to three days per week for three hours per session. On occasion, they would practice for six to eight hours.

The rules are strict for Yukon cheer. If any of the girls on the squad missed six or more practices this summer, they were asked to leave the squad.

Yukon senior Aspen Holder has been on the varsity cheer squad for four years. She said she is excited to see her school host the regional competition.

“It’s a really big deal,” Holder said. “It’s a chance to show who we are as a program and the competition will take place at the same place we practice, so that is an advantage for us.”

Holder said her goals for the squad are lofty even though Yukon will compete in tougher division this year.

“Our goal is to place in the top three,” Holder said. “We are much closer as a team this year. We are like a big family. We have a lot of confidence.”

Holder said if there is one main thing Yukon needs to work on before the regional competition arrives, and that is they need to get louder with their voices. Holder also said that it is tough trying to balance preparing for Friday night football games and preparing for the regional and state competitions but it is not impossible.

“We have to take care of our bodies,” Holder said. “We have to watch what we eat and make sure we are getting enough rest.”