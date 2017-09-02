After 32 years, Yukon optometrist set to retire

For the past 32 years, Dr. Mike Hampton has been making sure his patients see clearly.

Thursday, he saw his last patient. Monday, Hampton turns 70, and on Tuesday, he will retire.

Hampton, who is associated with Eyecare Associates of Yukon, will be stepping away from his practice to enjoy retirement.

“It is time,” Hampton said.

Hampton graduated in 1985 from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, and began practicing optometry in Oklahoma City. A year later, he bought a practice in Yukon and found a home.

“I bought the practice of Dr. Jay Hancock,” he said.

Originally, he had planned to expand the Oklahoma City operation, but decided it was too good of an opportunity not to go out on his own.

Yukon was a pretty small town back then, he said. Times have changed.

Not only has the community grown, technology has changed.

“Technology has changed, but basic optometry is the same. We have new equipment to get us to where we are going,” he said.

Treatments also have changed, and he is now able to treat diseases like glaucoma, as well as the ability to do surgery for things like cataracts.

Dr. Jason Myers, who is associated with Hampton, said the scope of the practice has changed substantially since 1986.

“We are able to treat a great more diseases and offer more therapeutic treatments, Myers said.

Myers joined the practice in 2013 and purchased it in 2014.

He will be joined in the practice by Dr. Tazia Cook, who graduated earlier this year from NSU.

Hampton said it is time to retire.

“Thirty two years is enough. I want to go out while I am on top,” he said.

Hampton said he plans to travel and spend time with his two daughters and grandchildren.

One daughter live in Edmond, the other just outside of Dallas.

He also said he will likely continue to volunteer at Crossing Community Church, which has a free clinic.

Myers said the office plans a come-and-go reception to honor Hampton from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The office is at 1604 Profession Circle.