Yukon falls 31-14 in season-opener at Mustang

Yukon came into Friday’s match up with rival Mustang with a lot of confidence and a new attitude after suffering three-straight tough losses to the Broncos.

The Millers would suffer that same fate for the fourth-straight season, as Yukon fell to Mustang 31-14 to fall to 0-1 on the year.

Everyone across the state was excited to see what head coach Jeremy Reed’s flex bone system would do in 6A-1. The new offense struggled out of the gate.

Yukon finished the game with 263 total yards of offense, including 239 yards on the ground on 41 attempts and 24 yards in the air on 2 of 6 completions.

Reed said after the game that he was not particularly pleased with one side of the ball on Friday night.

“Offense was awful,” Reed said. “For whatever reason, in the first half, I don’t know if we executed one play with all 11 players doing their job and when you bust an assignment, it shines big time. Mustang played hard but it was not a thing where I felt like they were tricking us. It was our players and they know it, they didn’t execute.”

The Millers converted 2 of 11 third down attempts on the night for 18 percent. Yukon turned the ball over twice in the game both coming on fumbles.

Yukon quarterback Perry Olsen carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards and completed 2 of 6 passes for 24 yards. Running back Antonio Washington carried the ball four times for 137 yards and one touchdown and back-up quarterback Jackson Young carried the ball two times for seven yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, the Miller allowed 400 total yards, including 280 rushing yards and 120 passing yards. Mustang converted 3 of 9 third-down attempts for 33 percent. Yukon did not force a turnover from the Broncos.

Wide receiver Damien Close and Carlos Thomas were the two stars for Mustang. Close had four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while Thomas carried the ball 16 times for 96 yards.

“We need to learn that things that we do in practice that are wrong show up in film on a Friday night,” Reed said. “I was hopeful that wouldn’t be the case. I was expecting us to have success but some of the negative things we have done in practice showed back up tonight. That’s something we have to learn from going forward.”

Up next for Yukon will be at Norman North at 7 p.m. next Friday.