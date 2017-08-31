Youth football continues to grow in Mustang

Boys and girls in Mustang have the opportunity to be a part of a growing football association every year.

The Mustang Youth Football Association (MYFA) is continuously growing. Last year the association had 18 teams, the most of any league, said Louis Krivanek, president of the association.

MYFA provides a place for players ages 5-12, and K-sixth grades to play football.

The association is a member of the Central Oklahoma Football League.

MYFA is led by five board members, including:

—President Louis Krivanek,

—Vice President Travis Helling,

—Secretary Brian Doersom, and

—Representatives Jason Doran and JR Conrad.

“These guys put in countless unpaid hours to make sure these players can play and get the best experience possible,” Krivanek said.

Each player must meet the age requirements and pay a $55 fee to join.

The only other fees depend on what the coaches dictate for uniforms, and parents usually fundraise for those costs.

This year’s sign-ups are already past, but children can be signed up between April 15 and July 1 each year.

This year, the association has about 350 children signed up.

Each team has no more than 25 players, so usually they try to keep the teams between 20 and 25, Krivanek said.

Practices are up to the coaches, but games are usually once a week at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. The teams usually practice on the other two days of the week that there isn’t a game.

The games are at the MYFA Football Field, just west of Wild Horse Park on 59th Street.

Games are $4 for anyone 16 and older, $2 for senior citizens and free for anyone under the age of 16.

Krivanek said he encourages anyone and everyone to come out and enjoy a MYFA game and witness the great things the children are achieving and how hard they’re working.

“We have good concession with lots of good junk food too,” Krivanek said.

Police officers are invited to attend MYFA games for free, and enjoy food and drinks on MYFA.

MYFA usually plays games against El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Putnam City area and Deer Creek.

They also schedule scrimmages or games outside of the league with Tuttle, Edmond, Moore and Norman to give the children as much playing time and experience as possible.

“Our goal is to give kids a taste of football so they continue to play through middle school and into high school to go on to win Mustang that gold ball,” Krivanek said.

Krivanek added that youth sports in general are important, football or not.

“There’s a lot of youth sports and passion in Mustang,” he said. “Youth sports teaches them teamwork, responsibility and to have fun. It also plugs the kids in and helps them stay involved as they get older.”

MYFA hosts a May camp every year, and recently hosted a team camp at the beginning of August at Mustang High School.

Krivanek said he’s thankful for MHS, the athletic department and Athletic Director Robert Foreman for all of their support for MYFA.

The association works with MHS and the athletic department to do a youth football night at a home game each year where the children in the league get to run through the tent with the Broncos.

MYFA also recently participated in the Blessing of the Broncos, in which the community of Mustang comes together to bless and pray for the football team and coaches before they start their new season each year.

MYFA’s next appearance will be tomorrow at Bronco Alley from 5-7 p.m. before the Mustang v. Yukon Bedlam game. Make sure to stop by their booth southwest of Bronco Stadium to learn more about everything they do, or visit mustangyouthfootball.net.