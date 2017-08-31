First ‘Bedlam Battle of the Bands’ set for tonight

Mustang and Yukon bands are kicking off the Mustang/Yukon Bedlam game early with their own competition and fundraisers.

The two bands will face off tonight in the first ever “Bedlam Battle of the Bands.”

The Bedlam Battle of the Bands includes a competition and a fundraiser tonight at Pie Five Pizza Co., 2121 S. Yukon Parkway.

The fundraiser will be hosted from 4-10 p.m.

Mustang and Yukon Bands will each get 20 percent of the sales directed toward their band, meaning customers must choose which band will receive the 20 percent from their purchase.

The Pride of Yukon Drumline and the Mustang Nightrider Drumline will go head-to-head from 6-8 p.m. in a “friendly competition” with the winner taking home the Bedlam Cup Trophy from Pie Five.

“Everyone bring lawn chairs, blankets and fill the parking lot as we all come together and show our community spirit and cheer on our favorite bands,” read a Facebook post from Pie Five. “Pie Five is honored to be the host of the first annual Bedlam Battle of the Bands.”

Pie Five and the Mustang and Yukon band programs plan for this to be an annual event before the Mustang/Yukon game.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Pie Five, John Nail Builders, DeKinder Home Group and 5th Street Studio.

Bedlam Battle of the Bands is unfortunately the same night as the City of Yukon’s Rock the Route and Mustang’s Pep Rally, but Jason Hearne wrote in a Facebook comment that this event was planned months ago and next year they will try to avoid the scheduling conflict.