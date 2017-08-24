People around the world gather for the solar eclipse

For the first time since 1918, the solar eclipse traveled across the entire U.S. on Monday.

People all around the world gathered to witness the eclipse, including at the Mustang Town Center.

The Mustang Public Library hosted a “Solar Eclipse Viewing Party” Monday, and offered free solar glasses to anyone who pre-registered.

People from Mustang and surrounding communities joined together to witness the eclipse in “awe” on Monday afternoon.

The peak time in Mustang was about 1:05 p.m., but the north side of the Mustang Town Center was filling as soon as the event began at 11:30 a.m.

Luckily for Mustang, cloudy skies didn’t get in the way, but for a lot of people, including scientists, cloudy skies got in the way of photographs, research and regular viewing.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes exactly between the Earth and sun, causing the moon’s shadow to glide across Earth, according to sciencemuseumok.org/eclipse.

A total solar eclipse is rare. The last total solar eclipse visible from the continental U.S. was on Feb. 26, 1979, and was primarily visible from the Pacific Northwest. The last total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. from coast to coast was in 1918.

While not in the direct path of totality, Oklahoma City experienced approximately 85 percent obscuration of the sun.