Mustang suffers first loss of season

By Michael Kinney, Contributing Writer

After starting the softball season with an impressive 5-0 start, Mustang finally felt its first taste of defeat.

Facing Pryor High Saturday, the Lady Broncos fell 1-0 in seven innings. It was the first time all season they had been held under four runs.

“I definitely think we’re coming together,” Mustang coach Jamie Roberts said. “Yes, we’re coming off a loss. It was a nail biter and we definitely had some growth in that game. It’s fun to play those highly competitive ball games like that. They are seeing the ball well. They just faced a really tough pitcher on Saturday.”

During the Broncos five game win streak, they outscored opponents 36-10. But in facing their toughest pitcher of the season, the offense was shut down and they found themselves in a pitching duel.

“There are always teachable moments in games like that,” Roberts said. “We definitely learned from our mistakes in that one. We are going to take what we can from it and make sure that we are prepared next time for when we run into the same situations.”

Despite the loss, Roberts saw good things from her squad that left her more encourage than not.

“We played great ball Saturday. We just didn’t come out on top,” Roberts said. “We didn’t give up. They played seven hard innings and fought until the very end of the game. I think those games make you come together as a team. Better prepare you for those playoff games in the future.”

The Broncos have the best record in District 6A-1 at 4-0. Only Yukon can match them with a 4-0 record in District 6A-2.

Mustang was supposed to be back in action Tuesday night when they were scheduled to host an undefeated Deer Creek (4-0, 2-0) squad. Roberts was sure the Broncos were going to bounce back and be ready to get back on the winning trail. However, rains poured down Tuesday evening.

Mustang has a double-header today at Putnam City West (0-6).

Then, on Saturday, Mustang travels to the Oklahoma State Softball Festival in Stillwater. There they will take on Tulsa Union (6-4, 4-2) and Bixby (6-1, 4-1).

“We are looking forward to traveling to Stillwater to see Tulsa Union, a powerhouse,” Roberts said. “We play Bixby as well. You want to play a tough schedule. You want to test their limits. Face the best and see what your made of.”

Because Mustang has been acknowledge as the top team in the state, that comes with certain responsibilities. That includes knowing there are no off nights.

“We just have to understand everybody is going to bring their A-game against us,” Roberts said. “We just have to step up to the plate and do what we know how to do best.”