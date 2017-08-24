Collision near Mustang sends three to the hospital

A multi-vehicle wreck near Mustang sends three to “local hospitals,” officials said Thursday.

Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a “serious injury collision” on South Mustang Road between S.W. 44th and 59th streets just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, two of which hitting head on.

The wreck was caused by a black Honda Accord traveling southbound on Mustang Road who veered left into northbound traffic. The Honda first clipped the side of a Hyundai then hit a second vehicle head-on, said Megan Morgan, assistant public information officer for the OKCPD.

The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was listed in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Morgan said.

OKCPD officials didn’t know why the Honda veered left into northbound traffic as of Thursday afternoon, but are still investigating.

Mustang Road was shut down for multiple hours while crews cleared the scene.