Broncos show potential in scrimmage

By Michael Kinney, Contributing Writer

The Mustang football team got its first real look at what type of team they will be putting on the field this year when they traveled to Bixby last week. In their first scrimmage of the season, coach Jeremy Dombek had a lot of positives in the outing.

“Early on we looked really well,” Dombek said. “Both sides of the ball—offensively, defensively, we came out with a lot of fire. Executed well. Saw some good things. Obviously a lot of mistakes. But all in all, pretty good.”

However, the Broncos also showed times where they weren’t focused or at their best.

“We get in the half game and fumble on our first offensive play,” Dombek said. “Had a lot of long drives offensive that we didn’t convert into touchdowns, and gave up big plays on defense. So we came out of it with a bad taste in our mouths.”

In Bixby, Mustang wasn’t facing some run of the mill program. They have won three straight state championships and have dominated 6A-2 ever since class 6A split into two divisions.

The fact the Broncos played well in at least half the scrimmage against an elite team gave the MHS staff something to build from.

“I told the team just take it for what it is, a learning experience. Nobody wins a scrimmage,” Dombek said. “That’s how we treat it. We were pretty vanilla on both sides of the ball. There were a number of things we wanted to look at going into it. We saw those things and definitely have a better idea where we need to focus most of our attention through next two weeks of practice and it’s just about getting better.”

Several different players had strong outings. Leading the charge was backup tailback Darrien Dumas.

Dombek also spotlighted Blake Russell, Damian Close and Mason Lowe as standing out.

One area Mustang wants to get under control coming out of the scrimmage is the turnovers. They wants to fix it before it becomes a problem in the regular season.

“It’s huge,” Dombek said. “Especially when you have a young defense, we can’t, as a veteran offense, who I have high expectations for, tun the ball over and give opposing offenses short field to work with. Can’t do that.”

The Broncos final scrimmage of the preseason is today. They are traveling south to Lawton and will take on Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert at Cameron Stadium.

“Want better execution. It’s just that simple,” Dombek said. “Fitting better on defense, taking better angles properly. On offense, just finishing drives.”