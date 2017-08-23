Yukon impresses at first scrimmage

For the first time since preseason practice began on Aug. 7, the Yukon football players got to see what they looked like against another team last Friday evening.

The Millers traveled north to Stillwater to compete in a five-team scrimmage against Stillwater, Ponca City, Norman and Putnam City North.

The new flex-bone offensive system Yukon will employ this season under new head coach Jeremy Reed was a hit in its inaugural showing. The Millers rushed the ball a total of 40 times for 336 yards, which comes out to 8.4 yards per carry.

“Very pleased,” Reed said. “I thought we played with a lot of intensity and we had some success running the football. Even though it went well, we still have a lot of improvement to make. We expect to be a lot better at our scrimmage this week. It was good to get a lot of film on our guys against other people.”

Defensively, Reed said the Millers started the night off well but got a little tired toward the end of the scrimmage.

“We played really well on the defensive side of the ball early on but I think we got a little fatigued toward the end of the night,” Reed said. “I think in two ways…first, we played a lot of snaps for a first scrimmage and we dealt with some physical fatigue and then I thought we got a little mentally fatigued and that’s where we need to make the improvement, so we will address that this week.”

As the first game of the regular season inches closer, Reed said the buzz around the halls in the high school is picking up.

“I try to get over to the high school as much as possible,” Reed said. “From what I hear, there is a lot more positive talk around the halls this year than there was a year ago. Hopefully, we can continue to give our students something to be excited about this year. It’s important that we have them behind us.”

The Millers will play their final scrimmage of the preseason at 7 p.m. Thursday at Choctaw.