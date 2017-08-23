Scott wins sixth Coach of the Year Award

Winning one NSCAA State Coach of the Year Award is impressive. Winning six is downright historic.

Yukon High School girls soccer coach Steve Scott was the 2017 recipient of the NSCAA 2017 State Coach of the Year Award for the Large High School Girls division. It is the sixth time Scott has won the award.

Scott has been a high school soccer head coach in Oklahoma for 17 years and has only missed the postseason three years out of those 17.

For five of those years, Scott coached the boys and girls teams in the same year. The other 12 years, he was able to focus on one or the other.

The annual award goes to the coach who shows the most consistency as a program by doing it through hard work and dedication.

“I’m honored and blessed to receive this award for the sixth time,” Scott said. “Not one year stands out. I’ve been lucky to have such great athletes to coach and had great support from the school, parents and community.”

Scott said he would like to see more coaches around the state join the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

“We are looking to get more coaches involved,” Scott said. “It’s a great organization to be a part of, I attend the national convention every year and the different people you get to meet and different things you learn make it a great experience. There are so many great soccer coaches in this state and I just want to see as many get involved as possible.”