Family of jail inmate sues over death

OKLAHOMA CITY – The family of a Canadian County jail inmate who died in 2016 has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the jail failed to provide adequate medical care, and that his civil rights were violated..

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estate of Anthony Kade Davis and Nichole Young, was filed earlier this month against the board of county commissioners, former sheriff Randall Edwards and Turn Key Health Clinics.

Turn Key Health provides medical services to the county jail.

According to the court filing, Davis was found on the floor of the jail unresponsive on June 5, 2016. He was nude and covered in feces, the document states.

Davis had been arrested a few days earlier on a failure to appear warrant that resulted from his earlier arrest on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge.

During the earlier arrest, authorities knew that Davis suffered from medical and mental conditions, but failed to take necessary precautions during the most recent arrest. That failure ultimately lead to Davis’ death, the paperwork claims.

An autopsy did not provide a clear resolution to what caused Davis’ death.

The lawsuit also claims that Davis’ fourth, fifth, eighth and fourteenth amendment rights were violated.

The lawsuit claims the county and the staff at the detention center failed to monitor Davis, or monitor his medical needs.

The lawsuit accuses officials of acting with deliberate indifference to Davis’ medical needs, that the sheriff failed to enforce adequate mental health policies, and that Edwards and Turn Key failed to provide timely medical needs assessments.

The lawsuit also alleges that Edwards and Turn Key had a policy to understaff the medical facility.

The family seeking in excess of $75,000 in actual damages, $75,000 in punitive damages as well as reasonable attorney fees.

Attorneys representing Canadian County did not return calls seeking comment.