Canadian County Fairgrounds expansion study to be released

As the Canadian County Free Fair begins today, officials say they are close to releasing the findings of a yearlong feasibility study to upgrade the fairgrounds.

Officials say the results of the study will be presented during a special meeting of the county commissioners and the Canadian County Fair Board.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno.

Officials began working on the feasibility study in June 2016 when the county hired Conventions Sports & Leisure of Minneapolis to looking into the possibility of redeveloping the fairgrounds.

The study was to cover economic, demographic, governmental, cultural and social issues that could impact the size and scope of the fairgrounds and reflect future needs.

The study included a series of public forum during which the general public was given the opportunity to voice their concerns and thoughts about the current facility, as well as possible future needs.

In the second phase, the architectural firm Populous was hired to complete concept and visualization portion of the study.

Populous has worked with a number of local projects including the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha and the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

The Sept. 11 meeting is open to the public.