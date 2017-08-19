Yukon volleyball falls to reigning champs

Yukon volleyball coach Rachel Allred said despite losing Thursday to the defending state champion Edmond Memorial Bulldogs, she saw lots of potential in how her team played.

The Millerettes were within two points of sweeping the Bulldogs in the first three matches, before the reigning champs found their mark. The Millerettes won the first two matches 26-24, 25-17, before falling 23-25, 21-25 and 13-15 in the final three matches.

Allred said she was disappointed with the loss, but very happy with the effort of her players.

“It was a great start. They are the reigning state champs and we just went five matches with them,” Allred said.

After winning the first two matches, the Millerettes started the third match slow, falling behind 5-10 before rallying and tying the game at 19.

From there, the two teams swapped the lead with Yukon jumping into the lead at 21-19 before Edmond was able to take advantage of a couple of faults on Yukon serves.

The teams tied it up again at 22. Edmond then took control for the remainder of the series, before winning 25-23.

That was the start of a long roll for the Bulldogs.

They were able to get up by as many as eight points in the fourth game, 14-6.

Yukon did try to rally late in the fourth, but could never get closer than three points.

In the fifth match, both teams stayed close. Neither got more than a four point lead with the teams tying at 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Yukon took the lead three times in the fifth game, but could never put the Bulldogs away.

“We started making little mistakes and Edmond began fixing theirs,” Allred said.

“This was a great start. … I told my girls that I’m not pleased with the loss. I’m never going to accept a loss, but this is a stepping stone to where we want to be. We want to get better every game and we’ve never gone four matches with an Edmond team, much less five, especially the reigning champs. … it is a good start to where we want to go,” Allred said.

The Millerettes are 3-4 on the season and will not play again until next Friday when they will participate in the Carl Albert Tournament.

Meanwhile, the junior varsity team also fell to Memorial 22-25 and 20-24.

Earlier in the week, Yukon’s varsity squad swept Putnam City North, 25-12, 25-14, 26-24.

The junior varsity won 19-25, 25-13, 16-14.

The freshman squad won 25-9, 25-10.