Yukon softball annihilates Edmond Santa Fe

It didn’t take long for Millerettes to send a message to Edmond Santa Fe that they meant business Thursday evening at the Yukon softball field.

Yukon put five runs on the board in the first inning, while Santa Fe went three-up and three-down in opening frame.

Chyenne Factor drove in the first two runs on a double to the center field wall. Bre Johnson drove in the third run on an RBI single. Ashlyn Bruce and Anna Icenhower also joined the party with singles of their own in the first inning.

Both teams were scoreless in the second inning but in the third inning, the Millerettes broke the game wide open. In the top half, Santa Fe scored its only run of the game but Yukon responded with another five runs in the bottom half to take a commanding 10-1 lead.

Jayden Flowers started things off with an RBI double, which was followed RBI double from Aleyah Holman. Rylee Uhr had an RBI sacrifice fly and Factor and Webb each had RBI base hits in the frame.

The score remained 10-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when Yukon decided enough was enough and put the Lady T-Wolves out of their misery. The Millerettes scored one more run on an RBI single from Factor to complete the 10-run, run-rule.

Breley Webb started the game in the circle for the Millerettes and pitched all five innings with Gigi Vande Lune catching all five innings for Yukon.

Webb allowed just one run in the ballgame.

“Our hitting was really good tonight,” Webb said after the game. “Our defense was also solid. It was just an all-around good game for us tonight.”