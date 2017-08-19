Southwest Covenant drops tough match with defending champs

By Chris Eversole

The Southwest Covenant volleyball team mounted a gritty performance in losing 3-0 Thursday to the Community Christian School – the defending Class 3A state champions.

The Lady Patriots rallied in the third set, tying the score at 11-11 and reaching 20-23, before losing the last two points. “We had a lot more effort that time,” said player Macie Noland, who led the team with numerous winning spikes.

The crowd went wild as the team won points on blocks to reach 18-22 and 19-22. Until the end, cheering students shouted “oh, yeah” and “you got this.”

Noland said the loss helped the team more than its previous three wins entering the season. “It made us better,” she said.

Ally Bales also excelled – with numerous sets.

Patriots coach Samantha Lindsey said the high level of competition provided a learning experience. “We made a lot of mistakes, but our performance in the last game was encouraging,” she said. “I’m excited for the kids.”

The team dropped the first set 25-16 and the second 25-14. It played well throughout many extended volleys, only to see forceful spikes returned or to be slightly out of position on well-placed returns.