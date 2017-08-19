Rounding out the top five athletes at Yukon High School

With Chyenne Factor being named the No. 1 athlete at Yukon High School in my top-30 current athletes list, Nos. 2 through 5 are the only remaining names that haven’t been released.

Here they are:

Jaxen Gilmore, senior, wrestling

There are not many people roaming the halls of Yukon High School that have a state championship ring shining bright on their hands but Yukon senior Jaxen Gilmore is one of those people.

Gilmore is the top wrestler for Joe Schneider and the Miller grappler program and will be counted on to provide leadership both on-and-off the mat this winter.

Gilmore won the 2016 Class 6A state championship as a sophomore and was expected to do the same as a junior last winter but Gilmore lost a couple of tough bouts in the state tournament and took fourth-place.

However, he won the Reno Tournament National Championship in his weight class last winter, so his junior year wasn’t without a title.

Going into his senior year, Gilmore has the drive and motivation to go out and on top and to take his talents on the wrestling mat to a major college next year.

Look for Gilmore to return to form as a senior and be a force to be reckoned with come postseason time in late February for the Yukon wrestling team.

Perry Olsen, senior, football

Most good football teams across the land have a quarterback who can take them to the next level but if you want to be a great football team, it’s imperative that you have a signal caller who can go win a game if you need it.

Perry Olsen is that guy for the Yukon Millers. Olsen spent the first three years of his high school career at Southmoore but has never started a game under center for the Sabercats. He was the second-team quarterback behind University of Texas commit Casey Thompson.

Olsen didn’t let that stop him though, as he found another way to get on the field. Olsen was a starting linebacker as a junior for Southmoore a year ago.

After his family made the move north from Moore to Yukon, Olsen knew he had an opportunity to take over at quarterback under new head coach Jeremy Reed.

Olsen’s toughness and athletic ability will allow him to shine in Reed’s flex-bone offensive system but his throwing ability will also allow Reed to utilize more of the passing game than he has been used to in the past several years.

Look for the Naval Academy commit to have a strong year for Yukon as a senior and lead the Millers to a successful season in 2017.

Payton Miller, junior, baseball

Baseball is a unique sport in that there aren’t many players who can dominate the sport. It’s the only sport where you can fail 7-out-of-10 times at the plate and be considered one of the greatest to every play the game.

Yukon has one of those players who can dominate a baseball game. That guy is junior catcher Payton Miller.

Miller is arguably one of the best baseball players in the state and is definitely one of the top catching prospects in this area of the country.

Miller possesses big time power at the plate in that every time he comes up to bat, he has the ability to change the game with one swing.

The junior catcher had verbally committed to play college baseball at the University of Oklahoma last year as a sophomore but with the coaching change in Norman this past summer, Miller decided to de-commit from OU and re-open his recruiting process.

Look for Miller to be a leader for the Millers on the diamond next spring and to get Yukon back to the state tournament and contend for a 6A state title.

Ashlyn Williams, senior, girls soccer

When it comes to hidden gems in Yukon High School sports, the girls soccer team definitely qualifies as one. The girls soccer program is almost guaranteed to make the state tournament year-in and year-out with Steve Scott leading the way for Yukon.

Ashlyn Williams is a big reason why Scott and the Millerettes qualified for the 6A state tournament last spring. Yukon came out of the gate struggling but they picked it up mid-year and they were playing their best soccer toward the end of the season and into the stretch run heading toward the playoffs.

Yukon had a tough draw in the first round of the state tournament when they had to travel to Norman to take on Norman North on their turf. The Millerettes fought hard in that match but came up short.

As a senior, Williams will be looked at to be a leader and help Yukon get off the a stronger start than they did in 2017, so they can have a higher seed in the postseason, which will give them a better chance to have a deep postseason run.

If Williams has a big year for Yukon, look for the Millerettes to have a big season as we