P.E. Building comes down to make way for science academy

Mustang Public Schools said goodbye to the oldest building left on the high school campus last week.

The P.E. Building, the original gym built in the 1940s, was demolished by Midwest Wrecking last Friday, clearing the spot for Mustang’s new science academy.

Although the gym held many memories for many people, it wasn’t up to code and it was time to say goodbye.

“The aging concrete block structure has done its duty and served its time,” MPS Communications Officer Shannon Rigsby said in a former press release. “It would require more than half a million dollars to simply bring the building up to code, and bringing it up to code wouldn’t create a space that serves the needs of the district of more than 11,000 students today.

“So the district has made the decision to move forward and create a space that will propel aspiring students toward jobs in science, technology, engineering and math.”

The science academy will be able to provide more opportunities for students in higher-level STEM courses.

“The P.E. Building has served the district well and we are doing what we can to honor its place in the history of Mustang Public Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said.

As part of the demolition process, they cut the gym floor into four-foot wide sections for storage. Once a plan has been formulated, the sections of flooring will be shaped, sanded and available to a few of those people who have memories of the building when it was in its prime. McDaniel said an ordering process will be created and announced through the athletic department this fall.

Pat Oltermann, local realtor and Mustang graduate, said the old gym holds many memories for her but she’s ready for the new science academy to take shape.

“Playing basketball, running the bleachers during practice, our senior play and of course, graduation, are probably the main memories,” she said. “However, I’m for progress. Right now, that gym is an eyesore on that beautifully updated campus at Mustang High School.”