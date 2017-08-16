Recapping Nos. 6-30 on my top-30 Yukon High School athletes list

In Saturday’s Yukon Review, I will release my top five current athletes at Yukon High School.

I started the top-30 current athletes at Yukon a little more than five weeks ago, as I released five athletes per week starting with No. 30 and counting down to No. 1.

It was a challenge because Yukon has many talented and skilled athletes roaming the halls. Before I release my top five Saturday, let’s take a look back at the Nos 6-30.

Jalen Barnes, senior, football Breley Webb, senior, softball Parker Kenley, senior, football and boys track Myka Heimbach, junior, girls soccer Becka Cammon, senior, girls basketball Kalie Winstead, senior, girls soccer Elijah Ankrom, senior, boys cross country and boys track Ashlyn Basler, senior, girls basketball Tyler Dechant, junior, boys basketball and boys track Catherine Birkhead, senior, volleyball Nollan Koon, junior, baseball and football Karsten Berg, senior, boys basketball Shandree McNatt, junior, girls rugby Carvell McKinley, senior, boys basketball, boys track and football Kamryn Seale, junior, girls rugby Kamryn Karn, senior, pom Aleyah Holman, senior, softball Jules Martin, senior, girls basketball Emily Kimmel, senior, girls soccer Colton Humphrey, senior, boys soccer Eddie Jackson, senior, football and boys rugby Dalton DeBaud, senior, baseball Rylee Newport, junior, cheer Mallory Scott, junior, volleyball Jamar Smith, senior, football

Through the first 25 athletes I have released on my list, 14 are female athletes and 11 are males. There five athletes from the football team, three from the girls soccer team, three from the girls basketball team, three from the boys track team, three from the boys basketball team, two from the volleyball team, two from the baseball team, two from the softball team, two from the girls rugby team, one from the cheer squad, one from the pom squad and one from the boys rugby team.

Make sure to check out Saturday’s edition of the Yukon Review to find out just who my No. 1 athlete is at Yukon High School.