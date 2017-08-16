Recapping Nos. 6-30 on my top-30 Yukon High School athletes list

In Saturday’s Yukon Review, I will release my top five current athletes at Yukon High School.

I started the top-30 current athletes at Yukon a little more than five weeks ago, as I released five athletes per week starting with No. 30 and counting down to No. 1.

It was a challenge because Yukon has many talented and skilled athletes roaming the halls. Before I release my top five Saturday, let’s take a look back at the Nos 6-30.

  1. Jalen Barnes, senior, football
  2. Breley Webb, senior, softball
  3. Parker Kenley, senior, football and boys track
  4. Myka Heimbach, junior, girls soccer
  5. Becka Cammon, senior, girls basketball
  6. Kalie Winstead, senior, girls soccer
  7. Elijah Ankrom, senior, boys cross country and boys track
  8. Ashlyn Basler, senior, girls basketball
  9. Tyler Dechant, junior, boys basketball and boys track
  10. Catherine Birkhead, senior, volleyball
  11. Nollan Koon, junior, baseball and football
  12. Karsten Berg, senior, boys basketball
  13. Shandree McNatt, junior, girls rugby
  14. Carvell McKinley, senior, boys basketball, boys track and football
  15. Kamryn Seale, junior, girls rugby
  16. Kamryn Karn, senior, pom
  17. Aleyah Holman, senior, softball
  18. Jules Martin, senior, girls basketball
  19. Emily Kimmel, senior, girls soccer
  20. Colton Humphrey, senior, boys soccer
  21. Eddie Jackson, senior, football and boys rugby
  22. Dalton DeBaud, senior, baseball
  23. Rylee Newport, junior, cheer
  24. Mallory Scott, junior, volleyball
  25. Jamar Smith, senior, football

Through the first 25 athletes I have released on my list, 14 are female athletes and 11 are males. There five athletes from the football team, three from the girls soccer team, three from the girls basketball team, three from the boys track team, three from the boys basketball team, two from the volleyball team, two from the baseball team, two from the softball team, two from the girls rugby team, one from the cheer squad, one from the pom squad and one from the boys rugby team.

Make sure to check out Saturday’s edition of the Yukon Review to find out just who my No. 1 athlete is at Yukon High School.

