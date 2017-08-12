Yukon top-30 athletes: Nos. 6-10 revealed in fifth week of series

We have now entered the fifth week of my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School. It’s time to unveil Nos. 6-10 as I count down to reveal my No. 1 athlete at YHS.

To recap last week, No. 15 was volleyball player Catherine Birkhead, No. 14 was boys basketball player and boys track star Tyler Dechant, No. 13 was girls basketball player Ashlyn Basler, No. 12 was boys cross country runner and boys track runner Elijah Ankrom and No. 11 was girls soccer player Kalie Winstead.

Here’s a look at Nos. 6-10:

Jalen Barnes, senior, football

Jalen Barnes has a chance to have a breakout year as a senior for the Miller football team under new head coach Jeremy Reed. Barnes will see action on both sides of the ball this fall and will be counted on to provide leadership both on and off the field for Yukon.

As a junior, Barnes had a solid year, even though the team was struggling through an 0-10 season. Barnes was a bright spot on the offense and was a big contributor on special teams. He will be expected to do the same and more this year.

Yukon will be running the flex-bone offensive system this year under Reed and Barnes will be a key component to the success of the new system. Barnes will also be asked to contribute in the defensive backfield in a big way. Last year, the Yukon defense was gutten in the back-end, so Barnes will be looked at to stabilize the secondary.

If Barnes can have a big senior year on the gridiron this fall, look for the entire Yukon team to make drastic improvement in 2017.

Breley Webb, senior, softball

Breley Webb is one of the most exciting athletes at Yukon High School. Webb is the starting pitcher for the Yukon softball team, which is considered as one of the best teams in Class 6A.

Webb throws the ball with solid velocity out of the circle but she also can change speeds and most importantly, locate any pitch she throws.

Last year, Webb was a key in Yukon advancing to the 6A state softball tournament. Her ability to keep opponent hitters off-balance helped her have success in the circle in 2016.

As a senior, Webb will be counted on to have another strong year for the Millerettes both in the circle and at the plate as the clean-up hitter. If Webb has a big year for Yukon this fall, lookout for Yukon softball when the postseason rolls around in late-October.

Parker Kenley, football and boys track

Parker Kenley is one of the more underrated athletes at Yukon High School. Kenley is solid and and dependable when it comes to the football field and on the track.

It’s not Kenley’s athleticism that will jump off the page at you but instead it’s his ability to maintain and be consistent. You can always count on Kenley to do what he is supposed to do. He is also a good athlete but his dependability is what makes him special.

As a senior, Kenley will be one of those rare players for Reed and the new football coaching staff that is counted on to provide solid leadership and to lead by example with doing things the right way. Kenley will have plenty of chances to showcase his talent and skill-level in the new flex-bone offense through catching passes and running the football.

Look for Kenley to be one of the main reasons Yukon football does a 180 degree turn in 2017 and gets back on the right track.

Myka Heimbach, girls soccer and girls cross country

Myka Heimbach is one of the most talented young athletes at Yukon High School. The young soccer phenom is one of the main reasons head coach Steve Scott is stoked about the next couple of years for Yukon girls soccer.

Heimbach was the leading scorer for the Millerettes as a sophomore in 2017 despite being surrounded by talent all across the field with her teammates.

As she continues to grow and get older, she will only get better, which is a scary thought for the rest of Class 6A in girls soccer. Her ability to dominate possession of the ball through traffic is one of the more impressive things about her.

Also, when it comes to high school soccer, you don’t see many players at this level that are able to finish around the net. They can get the ball to the net but are often stopped by the final defensemen or the goalkeeper and all of their hard work is for not. Heimback has that rare ability to finish when she is down by the goal and that puts her at the top of the list when you talk about girls high school soccer in Oklahoma.

Becka Cammon, girls basketball

Becka Cammon is already a standout on the basketball court for the Yukon Millerettes but she has the capability of being a star. Cammon will have a new coach as a senior as Roy Wyckoff has taken over for Eric Sailer, who left for Bethany High School in May.

Cammon can play inside or outside but she prefers to be on the perimeter where she can be a decision maker for her team. She has the rare ability to be able to get into the paint whenever she pleases.

Her ability to finish around the rim is impressive despite being shorter than most post players in Class 6A. Cammon will be counted on to be that star for the Yukon girls this winter if the Millerettes are to make a jump to the next level.

Yukon is returning a lot of firepower in girls basketball for 2017-2018 but they will need Cammon to be a solid leader to make a postseason run.