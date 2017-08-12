Yukon Police Officer fires weapon during chase

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Yukon police officer fired a weapon early Friday at a suspect following a slow-speed chase.

Authorities with the Yukon Police Department said the incident began at about 1:47 a.m. Friday when the officer, whose name has not been released, attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation near Garth Brooks Boulevard and Health Center Parkway.

The driver, identified as Laddie Polasek, 55, of Sallisaw, did not immediately stop.

Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the Yukon Police Department, said Polasek eventually stopped his vehicle, and put the car in reverse, ramming the police officer’s car.

They then engaged in a slow speed chase into the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and Suites, where another officer joined the pursuit.

The suspect again put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer a second time.

Roberson said the officer then used a patrol rifle to shoot at the suspect.

Roberson said no one was injured in the incident.

Polasek has been booked into the Canadian County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony attempting to elude police and running a road block.