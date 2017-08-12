Yukon FFA Rodeo results announced

The Yukon High School FFA and 4-H program put on its annual rodeo last weekend at the Yukon Rodeo Grounds.

The Yukon FFA Rodeo was sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association. The total amount of winnings from the two-day event was $9,495.

There were eight different competitions at the rodeo, including bareback bronc, bull riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, cowgirl barrel racing, team roping and cowgirl breakaway.

In the bareback bronc, Clayton Lawson took home the first-place money with 77.5 points. Lawson won $378. A.J. Yocham was second with 72 points. Yocham took home $252.

In bull riding, Chandler Ballard finished in first-place with 73.5 points. Ballard took home $567. Cory Clark came in second-place with 73 points. Clark took home $378.

In the saddle bronc, Cody Goertzen placed first with 74 points. Goertzen took home $585.

In the tie-down roping, Jarrod Branch took first-place with a time of 9.2 seconds. Branch took home $414. Stephen Reagor was second with a time of 9.9 seconds. Reagor took home $310.50. Steve Brickey came in third-place with a time 11.9 seconds. Brickey took home $207 and Bailey Thurston finished in fourth-place with a time of 14.3 seconds. Thurston took home $103.50.

In steer wrestling, Walt Sherry placed first with a time of 4.7 seconds. Sherry took home $495. Shane Sparks was second with a time of 5.2 seconds. Sparks took home $297 and Shawn Musil came in third-place with a time of 5.8 seconds. Musil took home $198.

In cowgirl barrel racing, Leslie Smalygo took first-place with a time of 17.460 seconds. Smalygo took home $540. Shelley Ward-Foreman was second with a time of 17.520 seconds. Ward-Foreman took home $405. Bobbi Jo Devereauz came in third-place with a time of 17.770 seconds. Devereaux took home $270 and Peyton Glenn finished in fourth-place with a time of 17.780 seconds. Glenn took home $135.

In team roping, Clint Peverley and Wendall Stanley placed first with a time of 4.7 seconds. Peverley and Stanley each took home $594. Kelton Hill and Trew Cates were second with a time of 5.5 seconds. Hill and Cates took home $445.50 each. Adam Hubler and Tyler Coleman came in third-place with a time of 5.8 seconds. Hubler and Coleman each took home $297. Cash Hendrick and Tyler Coleman finished in fourth-place with a time of 6.2 seconds. Hendrick and Coleman each took home $148.50.

In the cowgirl breakaway, Katie Meller took first-place with a time of 2.8 seconds. Meller took home $495. Nikki Ray was second with a time of 2.9 seconds. Ray took home $297 and Sage Allen came in third-place with a time of 3.1 seconds. Allen took home $198.

The judges at the rodeo were Tom Geraldon and Kelly New, the arena secy was Shawn Taylor, the timers were Sherry Sumner and Sherri Graves, the pickup men were Marty Moore and Bobby Cain, the arena ancr was Rich Kaye, the bull fighters were Jerry Tyler and Blane Burk and the specialty acts were by Michael Smith.