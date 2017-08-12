Three Yukon firefighters promoted

Three longtime Yukon firefighters were promoted this week.

Brandon Anderson, Le Andrews and Kirk Dyche all received new badges during ceremonies at Station 1.

Anderson, who has been with the department for almost 16 years, was promoted to battalion chief. He had served as a captain for three years.

Andrews was promoted to captain. He previously served as a sergeant and has been with the department for 10 years.

Dyche was promoted from corporal to sergeant. He has been with the department for seven years.

Newly appointed Yukon Fire Chief Shawn Vogt said he was excited for the firefighters who received promotions.

“They are well prepared and will do an outstanding job,” he said. Anderson’s promotion follows Vogt’s promotion to chief. Vogt had previously served as a battalion chief.

He said Anderson’s scores were the highest among captains in the most recent promotion test.

He also worked on the same shift as Vogt.

Andrews also will remain on the same shift with the promotion.

However, Dyche will switch to a new shift with his promotion.

Vogt said the transition should be seamless.

“We are trying to make this as seamless as possible. They shifts all operate the same … . They are all trained the same, so it should not be a big deal. They are a pretty tight-knit group,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vogt said the department remains four firefighters below its normal levels. He said the department is advertising for the positions now and they hope to hire the new firefighters in the near future.