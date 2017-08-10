Yukon Writers’ Society to host their first workshop

The Yukon Writers’ Society will soon be hosting their first workshop.

The workshop is from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Mabel C. Fry Public Library, 1200 Lakeshore Dr., in Room B.

It’s $20 to attend and is open to any fiction writers.

The workshop includes three speakers and four sessions:

The first speaker is Shayla Raquel. Raquel is the organizer of the Yukon Writers’ Society, as well as an editor, writer and “author-centric marketer.” She will be speaking on the topic, “Self-Publishing vs. Traditional Publishing.”

Later in the day, she will also be speaking on “Building Your Author Website.”

The second speaker is Amber O’Toole, a novelist who will be speaking on the topic, “Don’t Be a Plot Hole.”

“You want readers to get lost in your story, not fall into a plot hole. Learn how to identify inconsistencies, keep track of details, and set up foreshadowing in order to patch holes before you reach The End,” the workshop’s description reads.

The third speaker is LMG Swain, a local traditionally-published author, who will be speaking on “The Ragged Edges of Story Structure.”

“Weaving Chance, Free Will, and Necessity to jolt the character from his comfort zone and slap the character with extraordinary events,” the description reads.

One of Yukon Writers’ Society charter members, Gary Medina, will also be reading from his fantasy novel, Advent Legends.

There will also be three “writerly giveaways,” and snacks and refreshments will be provided.

“We packed in a lot for the five hours,” Raquel said. “We all really wanted to do something that would educate not only our members, but the outside locals who are not members that would like to learn more about fiction writing. It’s just very helpful to get to know one another and support each other’s writing, and learn something along the way.

“One of the things that has been most important to me with this group is to ensure they’re growing as writers and that they become successful novelists as well. A workshop is a wonderful way to do that. I hope the workshop gives them clear guidance to help them to start and finish their novel so they can one day hold it in their hands.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance because space is limited. To purchase a ticket, visit www.meetup.com/Yukon-Writers-Society/?scroll=true. Tickets must be present for entrance into the workshop.

For anyone not familiar with Meetup and needing assistance purchasing a ticket, email seaton0789@gmail.com.

The Yukon Writers’ Society, which was founded in 2016, reorganized in took over as organizer.

Raquel has been in the publishing business for about seven years, and is the owner of her own company.

Raquel uses her company, “Shayla Raquel,” to help writers. Her services include a writing mentorship, book editing, copywriting, consulting, book launch planning, interior formatting, illustrations, web design and more.

The group usually meets at 7 p.m. every other Thursday at Vacca Territory Creamery & Coffeehouse, 10 W. Main St. Ste. 120, in Yukon. They use meetup.com to discuss meeting times and topics.

The Yukon Writers’ Society is open to anyone interested, but the meetings will always be in Yukon.

The group is free to join, but Raquel will be instating dues in January.