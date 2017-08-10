Softball dominates Norman, Southmoore in first week

By Michael Kinney, Contributing Writer

The Mustang softball team knew they had a good team. With nearly every player returning from last season, they have the makings of a squad that could make noise in the postseason.

However, for those outside the Broncos program, it may not have set in just how good MHS can be.

That may have changed after Mustang’s performance to start the season. After beating Norman 4-2 in the opener Monday, they came back and blasted Southmoore, the defending 6A state champions 11-1 in five innings Tuesday.

“That’s a big time game for us,” Mustang coach Jamie Roberts said. “We just tried to do little things right.”

The little things have gotten the Broncos off to a strong start with a pair of impressive victories. It also has built even more confidence around the squad.

“We played good,” senior Karis Clark said. “Every day we’re trying to get better. I think right now, since it’s our second game of the season, we’re gradually starting to play more as a team. We looked better compared to how we looked (Monday) against Norman. I think it will continue to get better.”

The Broncos put pressure on the SaberCats from the very start. With Rhoman Bradshaw on the mound for Southmoore, Mustang plated three runs in the first inning.

They came back and added three more runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead before Southmoore could even get a hit.

“We just kind of got some momentum going and played some solid defense,” Roberts said. “Another good pitching performance from our pitcher (Kylie Dodson). She was throwing a no-no until the fifth.”

Dodson allowed three hits and one run in five innings of work to move to 2-0.

It was Clark who led the MHS offense. The senior was 2 for 2 at the plate, with three RBIs.

While it is only the second game of a long season, the Broncos did take some satisfaction in beating the SaberCats.

“Especially since they are the team that beat us in slowpitch and knocked us out of state,” Clark said. “So, it’s not slowpitch, but it’s fastpitch. But, lets get some revenge and go at them like we know how to and hit the ball like we know how to. That’s what we were thinking coming into it.

Even though the SaberCats are not used to getting beaten like that, coach Jeff Small didn’t hesitate to praise the Broncos.

“We got our tail kicked,” Small said. “We have to do a better job. Mustang is a really good ball club. I think most people probably think they are the favorite to win it. They have everybody back and they have some talented kids and a real experienced ball club.”

Mustang’s first week of official games continues Friday with the Broken Arrow Tournament. They will face Poteau, Sand Springs, Pryor, Jenks, Midwest City in round robin action. It is one of the toughest early season tournaments in the state.

“I think this win gives us some confidence, especially going into this big weekend,” Roberts said. “It’s a tough tournament and we will be seeing some high ranked teams from every class.”