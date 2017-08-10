OBIT: Billy G. Armstrong

Billy G. Armstrong went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2017. He was born October 15, 1930 in Atoka, OK to William and Augusta (Evans) Armstrong. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army and served his country well during the Korean War. He earned a Master’s Degree in Mathematics before embarking on a teaching career in Pampa, TX and in Mustang, OK where he retired. He taught not only in the classroom but also on the field of competition, coaching both basketball and football. Other than family, Bill’s greatest focus in life was educating anyone with a desire to learn. He loved fishing, golfing, gardening and worshiping his Lord and Savior. After he retired Billy learned to play the guitar and loved playing at the Mustang Senior Center as much as possible. Billy also enjoyed the family Sunday luncheons so much that he refused to go into the hospital for treatment last week, saying he would go on Monday. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Martha J. Armstrong (2008), parents Bill and Augusta and one sister; Pat Sapp. Billy is survived by his wife Faye, daughter Pam, son Willie and wife Jacky. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law Gary and Eva Armstrong, grandchildren; Rachel and husband Brandon, Adam and Sarah and four great granddaughters; Adalynn, Emma, Megan and Lily and a host of other relatives and friends. Services were Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church, Mustang, OK with interment to follow at the Mustang Cemetery, Mustang, Oklahoma.

