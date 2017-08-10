Mustang, Moore put up a fight in first volleyball game of the season

By Michael Kinney, Contributing Writer

Mustang did everything it could to put themselves in position to win. Facing the Moore Lions on the road, the volleyball team had plenty of opportunities to snag a victory to start the season.

However, when it was time to put the Lions away, the Broncos couldn’t make the plays when needed as they fell 3-2 Tuesday at Moore High.

When the first set began, it didn’t look like the Broncos were going to even make it to five sets. They trailed 12-7 and the Lions were surging.

However, the Broncos made a stand and scored five straight points to tie the contest and breathe life back into the squad.

After the two teams went back and forth, Mustang held a 25-24 lead and was serving for the win. However, Moore’s frontline came up with a block at the front line to stop the momentum and tie the game. The Lions then scored the next to points to close out the set 27-25.

It was much the same outcome in the second set. After trailing 20-18, the Broncos stored back to contest at 21-21.

But once again, it was the Lions who came up with the winners and defense down the stretch to hold on to a 26-24 win.

Trailing 2-0 and heading into the third set, Mustang was one loss away from being swept in the first game of the season.

But players such as Madison Hajek, Mikayla Stewart, Merin McDaniel and Haley Tortell were not about to let their the Broncos go out like that.

In the third Mustang led 22-20. Unlike the first two sets, though, they made the right plays at the key times to earn a 25-22 win.

The fourth set wasn’t even a competition. Mustang demolished the Lions 25-16 to tie the match 2-2 heading into the fifth and decidng set.

Needing only to get 15, Mustang trailed Moore 11-10 and had the home team on the ropes.

But that would be as close as the Broncos would get. The Lions scored four straight to end the game at 15-10.

Mustang will be back in action Friday at the Norman High Volleyball Tournament. Then on Monday, they host Putnam City North in the Broncos first home match of the season. Game time is 6 p.m.