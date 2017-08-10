City of Mustang gains two new faces

Mustang residents will be seeing two new faces around town.

The City of Mustang welcomed a new police officer and firefighter last week.

Mustang Police Department hired Officer Cody McDaniel.

McDaniel has lived in Oklahoma for 12 years. He lives just north of Mustang with his wife and two children.

“This is where my family does all their shopping and everything,” he said.

McDaniel has been a police officer for 11 years at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s worked on various assignments with Oklahoma County—starting in the jail and working his way out to patrol, Police Chief Robert Groseclose said.

His most recent assignment was with the Central Oklahoma Metro Interdiction Team (COMIT), a joint task force between the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and the Oklahoma City Police Department to get “dangerous drugs off of the streets,” according to oksheriff.org.

“He’s done a great job. I’ve known him for a long time and we’re really, super excited to have him here,” Groseclose said. “We put a hiring board together—we used our leadership committee, which is kind of a representation of all of the areas of the police department and we used that to narrow our candidates down, so really it’s the police department that chose its own employee.”

McDaniel is also looking forward to his position with the MPD.

“I’m excited. The City of Mustang is definitely a growing community. The police department is definitely very supportive and the City Council and everybody has really been supportive. It’s exciting, it’s a new adventure so it’ll be good,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel will be in his field training for the next several months then will be focusing on all aspects of the police department before assigned to patrol.

Mustang Fire Department hired Firefighter Justin McGehee.

McGehee is married and has two children, with one on the way.

He has certifications in Firefighter II and EMT Basic. He has 10 years of experience from the Harrah Fire Department in Harrah, Oklahoma.

McGehee played football against Mustang in high school, but other than that he’s not very familiar with the city, but he said he likes the city his new position with the MFD.

“I like [the city]. Everybody’s nice, it’s a nice city. It’s bigger than where I was,” McGehee said. “And for the position, just the experience—learning more. I’m just happy to be here and I appreciate the opportunity that everybody has given me.”

Fire Chief Carl Hickman said the MFD has been trying to add one firefighter per year until they are at their desired number of paid firefighters. They didn’t hire anyone last year due to the economy and budget cuts, but he’s excited to bring on McGehee this year.

“He was the best qualified and brings experience with him. That, plus his training and personality will be a great addition to the department,” Hickman said. “I’m looking forward to working with him.”10