Yukon softball unleashes bats in rout of Midwest City

Yukon didn’t waste any time getting its bats going in the 2017 season, as they put up 13 runs Monday at Midwest City in the 13-3 season-opening win.

The Millerettes defeated the Bombers in five innings to improve to 1-0 on the young season. Breley Webb got the start in the circle for Yukon, while Ashlyn Bruce started the game behind the plate.

Webb threw three innings and earned the victory. She struck out two, allowed four hits, two earned runs and didn’t walk anyone in her first outing of the year.

Bre Johnson came in relief of Webb in the fourth inning and pitched the final two frames. Johnson had no strikeouts, allowed two hits, one earned run and walked one Midwest City batter.

Webb and Johnson were not only successful in the circle for Yukon but they were active at the plate. Johnson had three hits on the night with four RBI’s and Webb had three hits of her own with three RBI’s.

Chyenne Factor had two hits and one RBI in the game.

“I thought we played well overall,” Factor said after the game. “It was our first time to be together as a team this year. Six of our starters flew in from a club tournament in California last night (Sunday), so for not have ever played together as a team, I thought we played pretty well. We are just taking it one game at a time.”

Yukon didn’t waste any time, as they jumped on Midwest City in the top of the first inning with three runs. Webb had a two-RBI single and Anna Icenhower drove in the third run with sacrifice fly. The Bombers responded well with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame to make the score 3-2 Millerettes going into the second.

Yukon began to pull away in the second inning. They scored another three runs on an RBI single from Webb and a two-RBI double from Johnson. YHS held MWC scoreless in the bottom half to grab a 6-2 lead after two.

Neither team scored in the third inning but Yukon poured on four more runs in the fourth frame. Bruce drove in two runs with a triple, Icenhower drove in another run on error by the Midwest City centerfielder and Brooke Mathers had an RBI double for the Millerettes. Yukon led 10-2 going into the fifth-inning.

Yukon got three more runs in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Factor and a two-RBI triple from Johnson. Midwest City got one run on the board in the bottom of the fifth but that wasn’t enough as The Millerettes went on to complete the run-rule victory.

“I thought for our first game out, we played pretty well,” Yukon coach Heather Shanahan said. “We will go back to work and get ready for a tough tournament in Broken Arrow this weekend.”

Yukon will compete in the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday and Saturday. Those results will be in the Aug. 16 Yukon Review.