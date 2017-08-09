Expectations high for Southwest Covenant volleyball in 2017

With most of their roster returning from last year’s team and several new additions to an already deep squad, the Southwest Covenant School volleyball team opens the new season with big expectations.

The Lady Patriots qualified for the Class 3A state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history in 2016.

Southwest Covenant will open the 2017 season with two tough road matches Thursday and Friday. They will take on Weatherford Thursday and Harding Charter Friday to start the new year.

“Preseason practice has been going really well,” SWCS coach Samantha Lindsey said. “The girls are practicing well. We are ahead of where we were last year at this time. We are looking to make another run to the state tournament but also make a run in the state tournament this year. I would like to see us continue to grow as a team throughout the season.”

Lindsey said there is a lot of excitement around the program right now.

“We have tremendous senior leadership,” Lindsey said. “Everyone is working hard, we are really excited to get this season started.”

When it comes to what Lindsey wants to see out of her team in 2017, she was very clear about two things.

“I want people to know us as a team that has great attitudes and has great sportsmanship,” Lindsey said. “On the court, I want to us to be the team that outhustles our opponents.”

One of those senior leaders Lindsey was talking about is setter Ally Bales. Bales said the preseason has been going well and they need to keep improving if they want to reach their goals this year.

“We are working really hard so far,” Bales said. “We want to get back to state so we are leaving everything out on the court. We have to work hard every game and play with a lot of intensity.”