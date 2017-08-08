Rosino, Vincent to face off for State Senate 45 seat

Republican Paul Rosino and Democrat Steven Vincent will be going head-to-head for the State Senate 45 seat come November.

Rosino took the republican nomination by a landslide for the November special election with 32.61 percent of the vote during Tuesday’s special primary election.

He was one of seven republicans vying for the chance to run for the vacant seat in November.

Vincent was one of only two democratic candidates, but stole the show with 92.22 percent of the vote during Tuesday’s primary.

These are unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, www.ok.gov.

The special election came about after former Sen. Kyle Loveless resigned in April. See “Loveless pleads guilty to embezzling campaign funds” for more information on the reason behind the vacancy.

Rosino was one of seven candidates to visit the Mustang Chamber of Commerce’s July Luncheon.

“For those of you who don’t know, I served my country for 25 years,” Rosino started off, speaking of his time in the Navy.

Rosino is not a born and raised Oklahoman, but he claims Oklahoma as his home because when he and his wife first came to Oklahoma, he had to leave again, and she was here by herself with two young children.

“The people of Oklahoma just took care of her and took her in their arms, and we chose to stay when I retired,” he said. “That’s how great the people of Oklahoma are and I’m so honored to now call myself an Oklahoman.”

Rosino discussed how while he was in the navy, he had a top secret clearance, had a $250 million budget and had 500 sailors working for him, and was responsible for all the E6 maintenance at Tinker Airforce Base.

“I never took that lightly because there were 23 souls on board and I had to sign an aircraft as safe for flight,” he said. “Also, I’ve flown more than 3,000 flight miles in that airplane and that airplane is a nuclear deterrent, and when we fly, the mission that we do is so secret no one knows where that airplane is going to be at any given time—so you can trust in confidence that my integrity is good. That I can manage people and the one thing I can do that is specific—I have the one skill set, as a military member—we have to work with all kinds of people.

“At the Capitol, I hope to take that skill set and say, ‘look, just because you might not like the guy next to you, you might not enjoy working with the person next to you, but there’s a job to be done and the people up there at the Capitol have to do that job. That’s why they’re hired.”

Rosino said the other skill set he has is that he owns a small business “and budgets matter.”

“We have to look at everything we’re spending. We have to pay attention. Is there wasteful spending? Or good spending?”

Vincent was one of two candidates unable to attend the Chamber Luncheon, but later told of himself and his campaign in an interview.

Vincent worked for the police department for years in emergency communications. He’s also an honorably discharged veteran from the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

His wife, Jacline, also works at the police department as a crime investigator.

He has two children, Genevieve, 17, and Wyatt, 12.

Vincent’s main concern and the reason behind him running for State Senate 45 is he doesn’t think working class people are represented well in Oklahoma.

His campaign focuses around wanting to work for the working class people by “Replace, Restore and Rebuild.”

“Replacing the politicians who got us into this mess,” because he said Oklahoma legislature is going backward rather than forward.

“It’s just budget failure after budget failure after budget failure. This is the third consecutive year for a budget failure,” he said.

Restore funding and raising the Gross Production Tax (GPT). “Rebuild Oklahoma’s economy from there,” Vincent said. He said he plans to ask wealthy people to hold off on any more tax cuts because they’re doing fine and Oklahoma needs to rebuild everything.

Vincent said he is also focusing on education and public safety, including with the cuts with mentally disabled adults.

“I’ve talked to two mothers who have mentally disabled adult children directly affected by these cuts. Blame and responsibility goes to our legislature. People are affected by their failures and our state is dominated by republicans. It’s not only a fiscal failure, but a moral failure,” Vincent said.

The two will compete for the Senate 45 seat in the special general election Nov. 14.