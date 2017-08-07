Softball’s preseason comes to an end, kicks into full gear Aug. 7

By Michael Kinney, Contributing Writer

After countless hours of practicing in near 100 degree weather, the Mustang fastpitch team finally got a chance to compete against players in another uniform.

The Broncos traveled to Shawnee Monday for a pair of scrimmages against Stillwater and Silo. Coach Jaime Roberts was pleased with what she saw.

“It was a great day on the ball field,” Roberts said. “We brought a lot of energy. Nobody really keeps score, but we won both scrimmages. We scored 15 runs in two games.”

The Broncos had strong outings up and down the batting order. But two players had extremely solid days at the plate.

“We had two girls, Karis Clark and Audrie Morrison that had great days at the plate yesterday,” Roberts said. “Big hits. Several RBIs for the both of them. I don’t know exactly their stats, but they looked very strong at the plate for us offensively.”

Both Clark and Morrison are seniors and will be vital part of what Mustang will try and get done offensively. Yet, the Broncos will need their younger players to contribute as well.

“We’re working hard. You know, getting our connection back with each other,” senior catcher Amelya Huggins said. “And it’s nice to have like a young group, to teach and stuff.”

Mustang has two more scrimmages this week. They will host Choctaw at 9 a.m. and Piedmont at Noon Friday.

The Broncos will close out the preseason Saturday with the Mustang Alumni Game, which starts at 8 p.m.

The high school softball season kicks into full gear Monday, Aug. 7. The regular season starts with a home game against Norman High.

The very next day, the Broncos will host defending state champion Southmoore in a 6:30 p.m. contest.

MHS will then travel North for the Broken Arrow Tournament. They will face Poteau, Sand Springs, Pryor, Jenks, Midwest City in round robin action. It is one of the toughest early season tournaments in the state.

“Oh I think we’re all anxious,” Roberts said. “We know it’s going to be a great year, and we just are eager to get on the field and get started.”

The Broncos are looking forward to getting the season started and making a charge at a 6A state title.

“The sky’s the limit I guess,” senior Amelya Huggins said. “I mean, we really want that ring. I know all the seniors, other than me, that were here freshman year already know what it’s like to win that, and then to lose two times.”