OBIT: Larry Rourke

Larry Rourke was born on July 15, 1947 to Dewey and Lois Rourke in Kirksville, Missouri. He passed gently from this life in the early morning hours of July 26, 2017 after suffering from the effects of Alzheimer’s.

Larry is survived by the love of his life, Donna, who he married January 19, 1969. Also surviving him are his beloved children, the pride of his life: daughter Shannon and husband John Jones of Katy, Texas; daughter Tera and husband Chad Davis of Enid, Oklahoma; son Chad Rourke of Oklahoma City; and grandson Jalen Jones of Katy, Texas. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Yvonne Godwin, sister and brother-in-law Debbie and James Wolf, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Larry graduated from Midwest City High School in 1965 and then headed to Oklahoma State University where he was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He was a true Cowboy fan!

Larry and Donna moved to Mustang in February 1973 where they raised their children and watched them participate in every event they chose. They were the children’s biggest cheerleaders and never missed anything they participated in. They were the All-American Family.

Larry was co-founder and partner of Coates and Rourke Agency until he retired in 2012. He was a very active member of Mustang United Methodist Church where he held many offices and served on many committees. He was a strong member of the Mustang Methodist Men and loved the friendship of many involved there.

Larry was an active member of the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, where he was named to the Chamber Hall of Fame. Larry was also involved in the Oklahoma City Association of Health Underwriters and named person of the year in 2007.

Larry loved going to the lake where he spent many hours trying to catch “the big one!” Many hours were spent fishing, skiing, and boating, and enjoying God’s beauty. He was at peace when he had his family and friends with him at the lake.

Larry was the best hugger in the world. Your day was not complete until you had one of Larry’s hugs. He lived life to the fullest and embraced his family and friends with abiding love.

Larry passed peacefully away and woke up in the arms of Jesus, his Master and his friend. Larry is now at peace and walking in God’s presence. His broken mind and body are now healed and he waits for his family to join him.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the Oklahoma City Alzheimer’s Association in Larry’s memory.

Thank you to the staff at both Storey Oaks Memory Care and the Rockwell Daily Living Center for all of the love, care, and compassion he received during the final journey of his life.

Services were hosted on Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Mustang United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Resthaven – S.W. 104 and S. Western.

Family visitation was Sunday, July 30 at McNeils Funeral Home in Mustang.