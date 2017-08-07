A Mustang family is ‘Cook’n It Up’

A mother/daughter pair recently opened their own food truck that is bringing unique combinations of food to the Mustang, Yukon and El Reno areas.

Debbie and Katlyn Cook opened “Cook’n It Up Food Truck & Catering” July 20 and 21 for a soft opening at IGG Screen Printing & Graphics, 1605 E. Highway 66 in El Reno.

“Soft opening was wonderful. We weren’t super busy but we didn’t really want to be super busy. We’re still working out some bugs and learning to work with each other and how to work around each other. “It was great. We had some people come out and see us,” Debbie said after the two soft opening days.

From there, the truck just continued to open and grow its client base.

IGG Screen Printing is a frequent lunch stop for the truck, but the truck has already booked some private events.

“So we’re excited and we’re ready to go,” Debbie said. “It’s really kind of happening very fast but it’s really exciting. We’re still trying to wrap our heads around the bookings and how much time we need to prep for each type of event.”

The truck also already has 16 reviews on Facebook with a five-star rating.

Debbie and Katlyn have always loved to bake, and Debbie has been a stay-at-home mom for the last 24 years. Debbie and her husband Casey have always said that when their children were graduated from high school, she would go back to work.

“I couldn’t really find anything that was exciting to me and I had dreamed of having a bakery, but the idea of signing up for a brick and mortar lease and the build out and all of that was really kind of scary—the amount of cash that you have to lay out for that,” Debbie said. “We started frequenting Bleu Garten and some other place where they have food trucks and stopping at a few of the local ones and trying them out. I have some recipes that I cook for the family and the kids kept telling me, ‘oh mom, this could be a great food truck item. So we just decided to jump off and buy a food truck and see what we could do with it.”

Katlyn, Debbie’s oldest daughter, had been working as a general manager for Jersey Mikes for about a year, but she quit her job to pursue the family food truck.

“We’re going to work together and build the business,” Debbie said.

Debbie’s youngest daughter Grace is also helping on the truck.

“I’m really excited about working with my daughters and I’m really excited about meeting new people, and just building a business that I can call my own,” Debbie said.

Debbie described Cook’n It Up’s food as “sassy southern favorites.”

Cook’n It Up just posted their updated menu to social media Monday based on what customer feedback.

The menu includes frappes, sandwiches, pitas, salads, sides and desserts.

Some of the frappe flavors include white mocha, toffee mocha, caramel latte, strawberries-n-cream, root beer float, wildberry, watermelon, bubblegum, peaches-n-cream and more.

One of their most popular sandwiches is their “Waffle Monte Cristo,” which includes a Belgian waffle batter filled with ham, turkey and a Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, a drizzle of tabasco honey (or plain honey) served with house raspberry jalapeno glaze or raspberry preserves.

Another sandwich is their “Brisket Biscuit” that includes a buttermilk biscuit piled with pulled brisket, smothered in house white BBQ sauce and topped with smoky pimento Gouda cheese.

Pitas include a Chicken Caesar Pita and Buffalo Chicken Pita.

The salads include a Greek Salad and Chef’s Salad.

Cook’n It Up has a variety of sides including French fries, coleslaw and chips, or premium sides that include fried green beans, fried mushrooms, fried pickles, jalapeno cream cheese poppers and a salad cup.

The desserts include cookies, cake balls and cheesecake.

Debbie said she makes her cake balls much different than the online recipes she has seen and they have a different consistency.

When it’s not so hot outside, Debbie said they will probably also add in regular cake and “truck-made pies with homemade recipes.”

This week’s special is an Indian Taco served with a drink for $10.

Debbie said one important thing to know about Cook’n It Up is that they’ll make foods not on the menu as long as they have the ingredients on the truck.

To view Cook’n It Up Food Truck & Catering’s full menu, visit their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page. The truck’s weekly locations will also be posted on social media every Monday or as things are confirmed.

The truck spent Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at IGG Screen Printing and spent today at the El Reno Dental Group. Cook’n It Up will be at 1111 Cornell Parkway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow and at a World Breastfeeding Week event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Edmond Birthing Center.

Cook’n It Up also introduced a new punch card this week where customers can buy five entrees and get the sixth one free.

To find out more about Cook’n It Up or to book them for an event, contact Debbie at info@cooknitup.com, 323-6404 or via the social media accounts.