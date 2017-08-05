Yukon boys hoops wraps up summer workouts

Since the beginning of July, the Yukon boys basketball program has been putting in work in the weight room.

Kevin Ritter was hired as the head boys hoops coach at Yukon several months ago after Scott Raper bolted the program for Bishop McGuinness.

Summer workouts are nothing new to the Miller basketball players but the intensity of this year’s workouts is higher than it was under Raper.

“People who showed up definitely saw differences in their bodies,” Yukon senior basketball player Karsten Berg said. “A lot of the freshmen came, so I am definitely proud of them. We are definitely more serious this year about stuff.”

Berg said he expects this fall to be rigorous for the Yukon basketball team, as they prepare for the 2017-2018 season.

“Coach Ritter is going to work us really hard this fall,” Berg said. “We are going to get tested mentally as well as physically when school starts.”

Ritter said he liked what he saw this summer but wants more consistency out of his players.

“It was OK for the most part,” Ritter said. “We need more consistency but we have a lot of guys doing well. The summer workouts were not mandatory because we understand some of the guys are working and were on vacation with their families. There was some good and some bad but a lot of the guys are doing well.”

Yukon’s summer workouts lasted four weeks and ran Monday through Wednesday every week. The Millers will pick up offseason workouts once school begins Aug. 17.