Three arrested in Yukon man’s death

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Yukon man earlier this month.

Jeremey Anderson King, Jennifer Danielle Smith and Edward Dean Ellis are being held in the Canadian County jail on first-degree murder complaints in connection with the death of William Poe at his home, 12529 SW 14 St.

King, 25, and Smith, 25, were arrested July 21 at a home in Okemah. Ellis turned himself into authorities in Okfuskee County on Tuesday and was returned to Canadian County on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Detective Michael Sellers, the three are accused of beating Poe to death during a robbery of his home.

The incident is believed to have occurred between last July 10 and early July 11. However, Poe’s body was not discovered until July 14.

The affidavit states that a video shows subjects loading “something” into Poe’s vehicle at about 2 a.m. on July 11, and King leaving in the vehicle a short time later.

King and Smith were arrested by Oklahoma City police on July 21, and during an interview admitted they had planned to rob Poe and were there when he was beaten to death.

They also implicated Ellis.

Sgt. Gary Knight, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City police department, said Poe’s vehicle was located by authorities.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Epperly said Thursday he is still reviewing the case, and that charges have not been filed. He did not indicate when a decision would be made on the case.

Meanwhile, all three are being held without bail.