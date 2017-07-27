Teachers to celebrate new year with ‘Back to School Kick-Off’

Mustang Public Schools employees will come together Aug. 14 at Mustang High School to bring in the new school year.

The celebration begins with the “Breakfast of Champions” at 7:15 a.m.

“We feed any employee that wants to come. We know that’s kind of early, but it’s a chance for them to see each other. Many of them haven’t seen each other since we let out in May so it’s a good chance for them to get together to compare notes over a nice breakfast,” Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said.

Child Nutrition Director Tammy Bales makes the entire breakfast happen based off donations so the district doesn’t have to pay for the meal at all.

“She pulls this breakfast off and gets all the food donated so we’re not using tax payer’s dollars to eat. She figures out how to get people to donate and has her ladies come in and they feed hundreds. It is a highlight for me—of course I like to eat anyway, so it’s great,” McDaniel said.

The breakfast will be followed by an 8 a.m. celebration in the auditorium.

The celebration is “short and sweet” at just 45 minutes and instead of just a speech from the superintendent, focuses on “highlighting our kids,” McDaniel said.

ROTC, Drumline and Drama students will all be a part of the celebration as they are every year—and this year’s celebration will also include a surprise performance.

The student class president, last year’s and this year’s teachers of the year and McDaniel will speak at the event.

“Just kind of pump them up then just send them to their buildings. Then they’ll have the rest of that day to work in their rooms and get their rooms ready. Then we have professional development on the next two days before kids come back Thursday,” McDaniel said. “We love to kick it off. There are some district whose superintendents stands up there and talks for 30 minutes about goal setting, blah blah blah, and I’ve been in those and they’re great, but—this is a time where everybody is coming back from the summer and they haven’t seen each other and they’re excited and there’s a buzz in there. None of them—not one of them—want to hear me talk for 30 minutes, so we just let them enjoy the kids.”

McDaniel said his favorite part about the celebration is highlighting the students and making them the stars of it, but he’s “really, really pleased every year to greet our teachers and employees who are coming back.”

“Everybody together in one place at one time, there’s juts that buzz in the air. It’ a lot of fun,” he said.