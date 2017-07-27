Students to receive school supplies through ‘The Big Give’

Mustang families who aren’t able to afford their own have the opportunity to receive backpacks, school supplies, gently-used clothing, haircuts and a few boxes of food (if needed) from Clear Springs Church this Sunday.

Clear Springs is hosting their eighth annual “The Big Give” event on Sunday at Clear Springs Church, 921 N. Clear Springs Rd. in Mustang.

The schedule is:

2-3 p.m. Pre-registered Last Names A-L

3-4 p.m. Pre-registered Last Names M-Z

4-5 p.m. Anyone who hasn’t pre-registered can register onsite and participate until supplies are gone.

On top of the backpacks, school supplies, gently-used clothing, haircuts and food, Clear Springs also makes the free event fun with pizza and a drink, snow cones, popcorn, bounce houses inside and carnival type games outside. The Mustang Police Department and other city officials will also be in attendance and interacting with families.

Last year, Clear Springs gave away more than 450 backpacks, but not until after having to order more after running out so this year they’re planning for 500, Lead Pastor Jim Harris said.

“Our primary goal is to serve families in our community that can use some help preparing their kids to go back to school,” Harris said. “We’re worked to include elements in The Big Give that lighten the financial burden for these families in the process.”

Clear Springs partners with Mustang Public Schools every year and the counselors at each site gather a list of students who may need the help to give to the superintendent. Harris then gives MPS ready-to-mail invitations so there’s no cost to the district and the families’ privacies stay intact.

Students listed through school counselors get priority when it comes to pre-registration, but anyone else who feels they need the help can visit www.clearsprings.org to pre-register. The link to register will be taken down once they hit a list of 500 students.

Clear Springs always has more need than supplies so Harris stressed the importance of pre-registering to ensure your child or children get a pack.

Harris said it’s just a self-identifying need so there’s no need for families to provide any type of proof or requirements, but he does ask that only families who need it take advantage of the event so all students who wouldn’t get these things otherwise have the opportunity to be helped in the process.

Clear Springs is also partnering with Lakehoma Church of Christ to make this year’s event possible.

“They will be adding immeasurably to the day’s experience as we add in a myriad of outdoor activities and get a little better organized in handling the large crowd,” Harris said.

Extreme Church also donated the use of the bounce houses.

The church has most of everything they need for the event, but they are still in need of pizza donations (125+ needed in total) and financial gifts to cover the expenses.

“Anyone who would like to join us in this effort can be assured that the gifts are used entirely for this purpose only and are tax-deductible. Any remaining funds from the 2017 event would be reinvested in the 2018 event,” Harris said.

Donations can be made through the Clear Springs’ website, www.clearsprings.org or contact the office at 376-0921.

Before The Big Give started eight years, it was a “Back to School Bash” prior to the start of the school year. Harris said it was always a really fun event, but he felt as though the children have enough parties to attend and he wanted the church to do something more valuable with the funds invested that could really help the community.

“I’m thrilled this is our eighth year to do this event,” Harris said. “It’s one of the highlights of the year for us. Serving is just in our hearts.”