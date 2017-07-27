OBIT: Ole Powell

Ole was born on March 16, 1938 in McComb, Mississippi where he was raised, the second child of Felix and Ruby (Langenstein) Powell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, a daughter Cynthia Lynn Powell, his father, mother, sister Anna Louise, and brother Felix Raymond, Jr. After graduating from high school in 1956, he joined the U.S. Air Force. After the Air Force, he spent 2 years in the Republic of Panama working for the Federal Aviation Agency. He attended Trevecca Nazarene College where he received a B.A.A. degree in Religion and Education in 1969. It was at Trevecca where he met and married, Betty Jane Lacy on September 28, 1967. After graduation from Trevecca, they moved to Kansas City where he attended Nazarene Theological Seminary for a short time. Ole accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 27 and has faithfully served him. He has held several positions in his local church and has been privileged to be a part of this congregation since 1997. Ole retired with FAA in 1970 and spent the next 30 years working for them, spending 18 ½ years in Alaska, raising his family of 2 daughters and 1 son. He retired in January of 2000.

Ole entered eternal life on Sunday, July 16, 2017. He is survived by 2 daughters, Rhonda Kay Holbrook and husband Matthew, Powell, Ohio; Tricia Lynn Powell, Yukon, OK; 1 son, Mark Andrew Powell, Anchorage, AK; four granddaughters, Rebecca Adriana, Alyssa Dawn, Brittney Leann, all of Anchorage, AK, and Herleyva Holbrook of Powell, Ohio, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 10am, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Mustang Church of The Nazarene, Mustang, OK.

