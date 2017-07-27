OBIT: Kenneth (Butch) Dale Prehara

Kenneth (Butch) Dale Prehara, of Mustang, OK, passed away while riding with some of his best friends on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Taos, New Mexico. He was 55. Butch was raised in Mustang where he attended school and graduated in 1980. In the same year, Butch married LaDonna Sanders, and together they had two girls, Roslyn Patrick of Oklahoma City and Deanna Healy of Enid. Butch had one granddaughter, Vivian Margaret Healy and a second Healy granddaughter expected in November. Butch is survived by his wife, his daughters, his parents, Mike and Sue Prehara of Oklahoma City, his two brothers, Steve of Blanchard and Jeff of Oklahoma City, and his sister, Pam of Tuttle. His random phone calls, laugh, opinions on all things, and generosity will be greatly missed by his family and friends.A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Butch’s home on Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Details are provided on Butch’s Facebook page.Butch, we’re all glad we got to see you.